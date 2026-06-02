Joe Alt Injury: Announces injury update
Alt (ankle) said Wednesday that he doesn't expect his injured ankle to be a problem for training camp, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.
Alt is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered last season. The 23-year-old has been getting reps in practice everyday and will resume his role as the starting right tackle once healthy.
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