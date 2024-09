Alt (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The 2024 first-round pick has been playing like one of the best tackles in the NFL, but he sustained an MCL sprain during the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Steelers and is now expected to miss Week 4. While Alt recovers from his knee issue, expect Foster Sarell to serve as the Chargers' starting right tackle.