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Joe Alt Injury: Present for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 3:10pm

Alt (ankle) was present for the Chargers' organized team activities Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Alt suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Titans and was unable to return to the field for the rest of the 2025 season, The star right tackle entering 2026 as a healthy practice participant is great news for quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offensive line, who struggled greatly late in the year due to lack of depth amidst many injuries.

Joe Alt
Los Angeles Chargers
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