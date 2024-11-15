Joe Bachie Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Bachie (hip) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Bachie appears to have sustained a hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to the Ravens, and he's likely a longshot to play Sunday after logging three consecutive DNPs during the Bengals' week of practice. Undrafted rookie Maema Njongmeta could see increased work on Cincinnati's defense as a rotational linebacker if Bachie is sidelined in Week 11 as expected.