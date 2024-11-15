Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Bachie headshot

Joe Bachie Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bachie (hip) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Bachie appears to have sustained a hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to the Ravens, and he's likely a longshot to play Sunday after logging three consecutive DNPs during the Bengals' week of practice. Undrafted rookie Maema Njongmeta could see increased work on Cincinnati's defense as a rotational linebacker if Bachie is sidelined in Week 11 as expected.

Joe Bachie
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now