Joe Bachie Injury: In line for multi-game absence
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Bachie is dealing with an adductor injury and is expected to miss multiple games, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Bachie seems like a potential candidate for injured reserve after getting hurt in Monday's win over the Cowboys. The 26-year-old linebacker has seen most of his playing time on special teams this season while totaling three tackles over 12 games.
