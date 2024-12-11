Joe Bachie Injury: In line for multi-week absence

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Bachie (groin) is dealing with an adductor injury and is expected to miss multiple games, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bachie seems like a potential IR candidate due to the adductor injury he sustained during Monday night's win over the Cowboys. If Bachie indeed misses multiple games, fellow reserve linebackers Shaka Heyward and Maema Njongmeta will benefit from increased opportunities, beginning Sunday on the road against Tennessee.