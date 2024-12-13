Joe Bachie Injury: Out again Week 15

Bachie (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.

Bachie hurt his groin on Monday Night Football against Dallas, and head coach Zac Taylor indicated Wednesday that the linebacker is facing a multi-game absence. As such, it's no surprise that Bachie has been deemed out ahead of Sunday's matchup. His absence will be felt primarily on special teams, as Bachie has logged just 33 defensive snaps over 12 games this season.