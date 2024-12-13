Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Bachie headshot

Joe Bachie Injury: Out again Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Bachie (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.

Bachie hurt his groin on Monday Night Football against Dallas, and head coach Zac Taylor indicated Wednesday that the linebacker is facing a multi-game absence. As such, it's no surprise that Bachie has been deemed out ahead of Sunday's matchup. His absence will be felt primarily on special teams, as Bachie has logged just 33 defensive snaps over 12 games this season.

Joe Bachie
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now