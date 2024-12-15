Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Bachie headshot

Joe Bachie Injury: Out for rest of regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

The Bengals placed Bachie (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Bachie suffered a groin injury against Dallas this past Monday, and head coach Zac Taylor said early this week he'd be out multiple games. That's now official, as Bachie will be required to sit out the remainder of the regular season while on IR. Bachie could theoretically return for the playoffs, but the Bengals are very unlikely to qualify given their current 5-8 record.

Joe Bachie
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now