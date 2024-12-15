Joe Bachie Injury: Out for rest of regular season

The Bengals placed Bachie (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Bachie suffered a groin injury against Dallas this past Monday, and head coach Zac Taylor said early this week he'd be out multiple games. That's now official, as Bachie will be required to sit out the remainder of the regular season while on IR. Bachie could theoretically return for the playoffs, but the Bengals are very unlikely to qualify given their current 5-8 record.