Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Bachie headshot

Joe Bachie Injury: Won't suit up in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 6:13pm

Bachie (hip) was downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Bachie was initially deemed doubtful heading into the weekend, but he has since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. He's played a rotational role on defense throughout the campaign, topping out at seven defense snaps in Week 9. As such, Bachie's absence Sunday will primarily impact the Bengals' special-teams unit.

Joe Bachie
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now