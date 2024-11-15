Joe Bachie Injury: Won't suit up in Week 11
Bachie (hip) was downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
Bachie was initially deemed doubtful heading into the weekend, but he has since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. He's played a rotational role on defense throughout the campaign, topping out at seven defense snaps in Week 9. As such, Bachie's absence Sunday will primarily impact the Bengals' special-teams unit.
