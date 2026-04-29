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Joe Bachie News: Heading to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Lions signed Bachie on Wednesday.

Detroit will be Bachie's fourth team in as many years. He's gotten regular-season snaps in each of his seven seasons since he got his pro debut with Philadelphia in 2020, mostly on special teams. The Lions lost veteran starter Alex Anzalone to the Buccaneers in free agency back in March, so there could be room for Bachie to stick on the 53-man roster in a depth role in 2026.

Joe Bachie
Detroit Lions
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