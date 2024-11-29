Joe Bachie News: Set for return Week 13

Bachie (hip) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Bachie missed Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to the Chargers due to a hip issue, but the team's Week 12 bye gave him the time to recover enough to return to the field. The veteran linebacker's presence would typically primarily impact the special-teams unit, as Bachie has logged just 18 defensive snaps over 10 games this season. However, he could be asked to step into a more significant role Sunday if Logan Wilson, who is questionable due to knee injury, is unable to suit up.