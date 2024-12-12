Joe Burrow Injury: Another limited practice

Burrow (right wrist/knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Burrow also was limited Wednesday as he tends to a right wrist issue as well as some knee soreness, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. At this stage, Burrow's status for Sunday's game against the Titans doesn't appear to be in any danger, though the QB probably will have to log a full practice listing Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.