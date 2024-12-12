Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Burrow headshot

Joe Burrow Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 2:56pm

Burrow (right wrist/knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Burrow also was limited Wednesday as he tends to a right wrist issue as well as some knee soreness, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. At this stage, Burrow's status for Sunday's game against the Titans doesn't appear to be in any danger, though the QB probably will have to log a full practice listing Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now