Joe Burrow Injury: Another limited practice
Burrow (right wrist/knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burrow, who was also limited Wednesday, logged limited sessions last Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday and heading into Week 15 action without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks, it wouldn't surprise us to see that pattern followed ahead of this Sunday's game against the Browns.
