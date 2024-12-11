Fantasy Football
Joe Burrow headshot

Joe Burrow Injury: Expected to practice this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Burrow (knee/wrist) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice, with coach Zac Taylor saying beforehand that a sore knee won't stop the QB from practicing this week, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In other words, Burrow is in no danger of missing Sunday's game at Tennessee but may have his practice reps scaled back a bit this week. While the Bengals need something close to a miracle to reach the playoffs, Burrow is on track for career highs in a slew of passing categories, leading the NFL in completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
