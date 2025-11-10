"We'll see how these next couple weeks go," Burrow -- who suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 that required surgery -- said Monday. "There's a lot that goes into it. There's a lot of variables that you have to consider." One of those variables figures to be the Bengals' record as he progresses toward a return. In any case, it looks like veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco --- who is managing a shoulder issue -- will draw at least two more starts for 3-6 Cincinnati, while Burrow works his way back. In his return to practice Monday in a limited capacity, Burrow didn't participate in any 11-on-11 team drills, but did throw some passes to receivers while not facing any defenders.