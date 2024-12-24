Joe Burrow Injury: Limited to kick off Week 17 prep

Burrow (wrist/knee) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

Burrow was limited in practices throughout last week with the same pair of injuries, but he avoided taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Browns and completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 24-6 win. He's operating with a cap on his reps once again to kick off Week 17 prep, but his availability for Saturday's tilt with the Broncos doesn't appear to be in any peril.