Joe Burrow Injury: Listed as limited
Burrow (wrist/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Burrow was listed the same way last week, nursing a sore knee and still requiring some management/monitoring for his surgically repaired wrist. He ended up throwing for 271 yards and three TDs in a 37-27 win over the Titans on Sunday, albeit with three turnovers (two INTs, one lost fumble). Burrow should be fine to play again this Sunday against the Browns.
