Joe Burrow Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Burrow (right wrist/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Burrow was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through, and with a limited session Wednesday in the books, the QB will have one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday night's game against the Steelers. Given that the 8-8 Bengals remain in playoff contention, there's little reason to believe that Burrow is in any danger of being sidelined in Week 18.
