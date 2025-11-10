One of those variables will be the Bengals' record as he works his way back from surgery to address a Grade 3 sprain of the big toe on his left foot, a procedure he underwent Sept. 19. In any case, it looks like veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco -- who is managing a shoulder issue of his own -- will draw at least two more starts for the 3-6 Bengals. In his return to practice Monday in a limited capacity, Burrow didn't participate in any 11-on-11 team drills, but he threw some passes to receivers while not facing any defenders.