Joe Burrow headshot

Joe Burrow Injury: Remains listed as limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 3:46pm

Burrow (wrist/knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Burrow has logged five straight limited listings, but if he follows last week's practice pattern, he'll maintain that level of activity Thursday and approach Saturday's game against the Broncos without an injury designation. Wideout Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) has also been limited this week, but could be cleared for Week 17 action along with Burrow on Thursday.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
