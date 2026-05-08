Joe Burrow headshot

Joe Burrow News: Continuity on O, more help on D

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Burrow was present for the start of Cincinnati's voluntary offseason workouts Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow was limited to eight appearances in 2025 by a toe injury, but he's healthy at the start of team activities heading into the 2026 season and hoping to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 campaign. Cincinnati took steps toward accomplishing that goal by bolstering its defensive personnel in the offseason, most notably trading for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Burrow still has plenty to work with on offense, with the team returning wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Burrow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Burrow See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason
NFL
Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
9 days ago
The No. 1 QB Curse: 26 Years of First Overall Picks
NFL
The No. 1 QB Curse: 26 Years of First Overall Picks
Author Image
Christopher Boan
22 days ago
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
23 days ago
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Malik Willis & Kirk Cousins Cash In at QB
NFL
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Malik Willis & Kirk Cousins Cash In at QB
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
30 days ago