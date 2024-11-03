Joe Burrow News: Explodes for five-TD day Sunday

Burrow completed 27 of 39 passes for 251 yards with five touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 11 yards in the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Burrow had a relatively quiet first half that included just one of his co-season-high five touchdown passes, a 10-yard scoring toss to Andrei Iosivas late in the second quarter. However, the 2020 first-round pick would heat up in the second half, connecting with tight ends Drew Sample (two yards) and Mike Gesicki (11 yards) in the third quarter before hitting Gesicki again for a 47-yard catch and run with just under six minutes remaining. The five-TD output matched Burrow's Week 5 tally against the Ravens, and his yardage total was his fourth over 250 yards this season. Burrow and the Bengals face off with Baltimore again Thursday night in a key Week 10 divisional road clash.