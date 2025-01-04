Joe Burrow News: Grinds out critical victory

Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night. He also fumbled once but possession remained with Cincinnati.

Burrow fought through a typical AFC North slugfest against the aggressive Steelers defense, which sacked him four times. One of those takedowns in the third quarter caused Burrow's helmet to be driven into the ground and led to a concussion check, but the star signal-caller did not miss any time. Burrow connected with eight different pass catchers overall on the night, and although he saw an eight-game streak of multiple touchdown passes snapped, he kept the Bengals' slim playoff hopes, which now hinge on a loss by the Broncos and a loss or tie by the Dolphins on Sunday, alive. Burrow finishes the 2024 regular season with a career-high 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns across 17 games.