Joe Burrow News: Makes difference as rusher

Burrow completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 208 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants. He added four rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow got off to a hot start in an unconventional way, as he scrambled for a 47-yard touchdown on the Bengals' opening drive. The story wasn't as impressive a passer, as Burrow was consistently under pressure and struggled to sustain long drives. Entering the contest, he had multiple touchdowns in four straight games while topping 300 passing yards twice in his last three matchups, so there's no reason to panic over the lackluster showing Sunday night.