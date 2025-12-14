Time after time, the Bengals moved the ball in the middle of the field, only to stall out when reaching Ravens territory. The final insult was a pick-six thrown by Burrow after they had driven the ball inside the Ravens' 10-yard line. With the loss, the Bengals have been eliminated from the playoffs and have some hard questions to answer for the long run. In the short-term, they may even question whether it makes sense to risk Burrow re-injuring his toe when facing three meaningless games against Miami, Arizona and Cleveland.