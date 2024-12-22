Joe Burrow News: Throws three TDs in win

Burrow completed 23 of 30 passes for 252 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 19 yards and lost a fumble.

Burrow put together another one of his signature crisp passing performances, with the only true blemish on his day the fumble he committed on a sack at the Browns' 15-yard line with just over four and a half minutes remaining. Otherwise, Burrow was busy dissecting Cleveland's secondary on his way to his record seventh straight game with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns. The 2020 first overall pick hit Tee Higgins (two yards), Andrei Iosivas (six yards) and Ja'Marr Chase (32 yards) for his trio of scores Sunday, and he'll look to replicate the strong numbers versus a talented Broncos secondary at home in a Saturday afternoon Week 17 matchup.