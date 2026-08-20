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Joe Burrow News: Will sit out Saturday's preseason contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 7:08am

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow and other key starters are in line to be rested for Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Burrow will participate in Thursday's joint practice with the Bears, so he'll still be getting the equivalent of game-like reps this week despite sitting out the Bengals' second preseason contest. The 29-year-old signal-caller directed the Cincinnati offense for the first two possessions of last week's preseason-opening win over the Lions, completing five of six passes for 39 yards.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
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