Joe Burrow headshot

Joe Burrow News: Wins Comeback Player of the Year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Burrow was named the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Burrow had a resurgent 2024 campaign after missing seven games in 2023 due to a wrist injury. This season, the quarterback completed 71 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions over 17 regular-season games. Burrow also added 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

