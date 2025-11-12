Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports that Flacco didn't throw passes Wednesday but is scheduled to do so Thursday. Flacco played through the same injury before a Week 10 bye, throwing for 470 yards and four TDs in the Week 9 loss to Chicago. Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Flacco said the bye was much-needed, though his gaudy stat line suggests the shoulder injury wasn't too limiting. He's expected to make at least one or two more starts, including this Sunday against the Steelers, before a potential Joe Burrow (toe) return at the end of November or in December. The Bengals opened Burrow's 21-day practice window earlier this week.