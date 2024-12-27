Fantasy Football
Joe Flacco News: Could get pivotal Week 17 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Flacco could be tasked with starting against the Giants on Sunday, as Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reports that Anthony Richardson (back/foot) is questionable.

Richardson didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week, so the second-year quarterback is in danger of sitting out, with clarity on that front set to arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Flacco has posted a 9:5 TD:INT across six appearances (four starts) in 2024. The 7-8 Colts need to defeat the 2-13 Giants to have any chance at making the playoffs.

