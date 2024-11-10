Joe Flacco News: Done in by turnovers in loss

Flacco completed 26 of 35 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Colts' 30-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Flacco's day could have hardly started in more worrisome fashion, as he tossed a pick-six on the Colts' first play from scrimmage and then closed out Indianapolis' second possession with a second interception in Bills territory. Flacco was able to partly atone from a fantasy perspective with a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Goodson and a 10-yard scoring toss to Alec Pierce with only two seconds remaining, but the latter was preceded by a lost fumble and a third interception that both unfolded on Buffalo's side of the field as well. Flacco hasn't been very effective from a real-world football perspective during his current two-game starting stint, raising the possibility Anthony Richardson returns to the starting role in a Week 11 road matchup against the Jets.