Joe Flacco News: Getting another start

Flacco will start Sunday's game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Anthony Richardson (oblique) had been listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, and though reports leading up to the contest suggested he would be on track to start, he'll ultimately be inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback while the Colts give him another week off to heal up. Flacco is thus in line for a second straight start after he completed 33 of 44 attempts for 359 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in last week's loss to the Jaguars. With Flacco under center, the fantasy outlooks for most of the Colts' key pass catchers should increase, and running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson could see their projections improve without Richardson around to poach carries.