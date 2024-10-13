Joe Flacco News: Pair of scores in victory

Flacco completed 22 of 38 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

Flacco turned in a workman-like performance that saw him struggle at times, including on a first-quarter interception that lead to a Titans touchdown. However, the veteran signal-caller continued to battle throughout and eventually led scoring drives on three straight possessions between late in the third quarter and the midway point of the final period. Flacco connected with Josh Downs (22 yards) and Michael Pittman (10 yards) for his pair of touchdown passes, and if Anthony Richardson (oblique) makes his return against the Dolphins in Week 7 as expected, Flacco will have completed his early-season fill-in tenure with a trio of multi-touchdown tallies.