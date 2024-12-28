Joe Flacco News: Set to start Sunday

With Anthony Richardson (back/foot) ruled out, Flacco is in line to start Sunday's game against the Giants.

Richardson had been listed as questionable for the contest, but after being downgraded to out Saturday, Flacco will draw the start at QB for the Colts in Week 17. It will be his fifth start this season, with Flacco representing a possible pivot option for those who roster Richardson or Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (hip), who is now doubtful to face the Browns on Sunday.