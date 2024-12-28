Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Flacco headshot

Joe Flacco News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

With Anthony Richardson (back/foot) ruled out, Flacco is in line to start Sunday's game against the Giants.

Richardson had been listed as questionable for the contest, but after being downgraded to out Saturday, Flacco will draw the start at QB for the Colts in Week 17. It will be his fifth start this season, with Flacco representing a possible pivot option for those who roster Richardson or Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (hip), who is now doubtful to face the Browns on Sunday.

Joe Flacco
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now