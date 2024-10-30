Fantasy Football
Joe Flacco headshot

Joe Flacco News: Starter going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Head coach Steichen noted Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback for the Colts "going forward," JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

It was already known that Colts planned to start Joe Flacco rather than Anthony Richardson on Sunday night against the Vikings, however Steichen clarified Wednesday that the move is not just a one-week change. With that in mind, Steichen said, "I'm just looking where we're at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left...and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward." While Steichen says that the team is "not giving up on (Richardson) by any means," the 2023 first-rounder will be the team's backup signal-caller for the foreseeable future, a context that makes Flacco a worthwhile add for those in need of QB help heading into Week 9 action.

