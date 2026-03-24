Joe Flacco News: Staying in Cincinnati
The Bengals and Flacco agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports
Flacco kicked off last season as the Browns' No. 1 quarterback, completing 93 of 160 passes (58.1 percent) for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four starts. Cleveland then dealt him to Cincinnati, where he proceeded to fill in for the injured Joe Burrow. In six more starts with his new team, Flacco racked up 1,636 yards and a 13:4 TD:INT on 61.6 percent passing. Once Burrow recovered from his turf toe injury, Flacco saw only spot action down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, a role he figures to fill again this season as long as the former remains healthy.
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