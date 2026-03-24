Joe Flacco headshot

Joe Flacco News: Staying in Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 2:44pm

The Bengals and Flacco agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports

Flacco kicked off last season as the Browns' No. 1 quarterback, completing 93 of 160 passes (58.1 percent) for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four starts. Cleveland then dealt him to Cincinnati, where he proceeded to fill in for the injured Joe Burrow. In six more starts with his new team, Flacco racked up 1,636 yards and a 13:4 TD:INT on 61.6 percent passing. Once Burrow recovered from his turf toe injury, Flacco saw only spot action down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, a role he figures to fill again this season as long as the former remains healthy.

Joe Flacco
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Flacco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Flacco See More
Breaking Down Super Bowl LX: Age, Experience, and Origins of the Seahawks and Patriots
NFL
Breaking Down Super Bowl LX: Age, Experience, and Origins of the Seahawks and Patriots
Author Image
Christopher Boan
57 days ago
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
107 days ago
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
107 days ago
NFL Game Preview: Week 14 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Preview: Week 14 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
109 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
115 days ago