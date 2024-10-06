Joe Flacco News: Stellar numbers in Week 5 loss

Flacco completed 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added three carries for 22 yards in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Flacco led the Colts to a modest 10 points in the first half, although he did connect for his first touchdown toss of the day during that span via a one-yard connection with Michael Pittman in the first quarter. The veteran signal-caller heated up in the second half, however, hitting Mo Alie-Cox and Alec Pierce for scoring strikes of 18 and 65 yards, respectively, and just narrowly missing another TD to each on an overthrow to the tight end and a play in which the speedy wideout was ruled down by contact at the one-yard line following a 46-yard gain. Flacco recorded completions to nine different targets overall, but his otherwise standout afternoon was partly marred by taking a sack with 12 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Nevertheless, Flacco once again proved his ability to step in and deliver starter-quality production, and it remains to be seen if it will be him or Anthony Richardson (hip/oblique) who gets the starting call for a Week 6 divisional road clash against the Titans.