Joe Flacco News: Will start again in Week 10

Speaking Monday, coach Shane Steichen announced Flacco will remain the Colts' starting quarterback for Week 10 against the Bills, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

As Anthony Richardson was benched, Flacco was given the starting reins last week, but the veteran face-planted in his Sunday night start against the Vikings, where he completed just 16 of 27 pass attempts (56.9 percent) for 179 scoreless yards and one interception. Flacco absorbed three sacks and failed to lead a single touchdown drive in the 21-13 loss. Flacco will get at least one more shot under center but gets another tough test versus Buffalo.