Joe Milton News: Active for season finale

Milton is listed as active for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

As is starter Drake Maye, as well as veteran backup Jacoby Brissett. However, Milton, who has been serving as the Patriots' No. 3 emergency quarterback, could potentially enter the team's season finale at some point in order to have him log some snaps to see how he looks, with an eye toward assessing whether he might be a viable No. 2 option behind Maye in 2025, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.