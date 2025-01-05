Joe Milton News: Produces two TDs in pro debut

Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bills.

With nothing on the line for either team, Drake Maye played the first series before exiting the game and handing the offense over to Milton, who was making his NFL debut. The 2024 sixth-round pick looked good, albeit against a Buffalo defense resting a lot of key personnel, and he ran in a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter before connecting with Kayshon Boutte (head) on a 48-yard score in the second after Milton flashed some impressive elusiveness against the Bills' pass rush. While there are still questions about whether Milton's throwing mechanics and accuracy issues will allow him to succeed in the NFL, his athleticism should keep him in New England as a backup to Maye in 2025.