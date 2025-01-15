Joe Mixon Injury: Added to injury report
Mixon (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Mixon wasn't listed on Houston's injury report Tuesday, so his addition to it a day later makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. Thursday's final injury report is thus in line to reveal whether the starting running back carries an injury designation into the weekend or is fully cleared to face Kansas City.
