Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:30pm

Mixon (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Mixon wasn't listed on Houston's injury report Tuesday, so his addition to it a day later makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. Thursday's final injury report is thus in line to reveal whether the starting running back carries an injury designation into the weekend or is fully cleared to face Kansas City.

Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now