Joe Mixon Injury: Candidate to be let go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 1:22pm

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the signs point to a potential break between Mixon (who is recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him this past season) and the Texans.

That's a notion echoed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, who indicates that the Texans are expected to ultimately part ways with the running back -- who reportedly recently underwent surgery to address his foot issue -- via a failed physical. For his part, GM Nick Caserio describes Mixon's status with the team as "a moving target," while adding "we'll kind of see what the availability is going to be, what the prognosis is for the season and then ultimately try to figure out what makes sense for everybody involved." Per Wilson, releasing Mixon from his contract would save the Texans $8.5 million.

