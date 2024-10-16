Joe Mixon Injury: Logs limited practice

Mixon (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a three-game absence in this past Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots, Mixon carried 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 30 yards and another score on three targets. With no reported setbacks in that contest, there's a solid chance that the running back's listed limitations Wednesday are maintenance-related rather than representative of a setback with his ankle.