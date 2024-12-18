Fantasy Football
Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Mixon (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Mixon, who was also deemed limited Tuesday, suffered a minor ankle injury this past Sunday against the Dolphins, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, but the running back indicated Wednesday that he plans to play Saturday against the Chiefs. Thursday's injury report will clarify whether or not Mixon heads into the weekend with an injury designation, but at this stage it appears that he'll be available for Week 16 action, barring a setback.

