Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

After being added to the Texans' injury report Wednesday following a limited practice, Mixon was deemed a non-participant Thursday. The starting running back's status is thus worth monitoring closely as Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff approaches, but if Mixon is limited or out versus Kansas City, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale would be in line to see added backfield work for Houston.

