Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon Injury: Recovering from offseason surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Mixon (foot/ankle) had surgery this offseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season due to a foot/ankle injury that Caserio said in January was a "freak thing" and "as unique a situation" as he has dealt with, and though he has one year left on his contract, his status with the team for 2026 remains uncertain. Caserio also said in January that the Texans' medical staff will need to evaluate Mixon before determining whether the veteran running back will be able to play next season. The news of Mixon undergoing a new offseason procedure seemingly adds a further wrinkle to that evaluation, though Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team would like to have Mixon back. Across 14 regular-season appearances with Houston in 2024, Mixon rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding a 36-309-1 line through the air.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mixon
