Joe Mixon Injury: Released by Houston
The Texans released Mixon (foot) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This move was always coming after Houston traded for David Montgomery earlier in the week. Mixon missed the entirety of the 2025 season recovering from some sort of foot injury that neither the team nor player has discussed much through the media. It's unclear what kind of timeline Mixon is looking at in his recovery and return to the field. The move saves the Texans $8 million in cap space. Mixon will turn 30 years old in July and has lacked big-play ability in recent years. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 7,428 career rushing yards and 60 touchdowns. His days of being an every-down back are likely over.
Joe Mixon
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mixon See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison10 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?18 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released24 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues25 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Mixon See More