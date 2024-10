Mixon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Mixon was unable to practice this week and will target a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, fellow RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is listed as questionable, so it's possible that he'll bolster a Houston backfield Week 5 that's been led by Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale of late.