Mixon (ankle) was present for practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

After not practicing last week, Mixon also was a 'DNP' on Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's session offers hope that the running back could potentially be available Sunday against the Patriots. The Texans' upcoming injury report will reveal the official participation level of both Mixon and Dameon Pierce (hamstring), who was limited Wednesday.