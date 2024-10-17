Joe Mixon Injury: Still limited at practice

Mixon (ankle) remainedlimited at practice Thursday.

Mixon logged 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 30 yards and another score on three targets in his return from a three-game absence in this past Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots. Given that there's been no reported setbacks with his ankle since then, the running back's Week 7 status doesn't appear to be in danger, but Mixon will probably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach this weekend's game against the Packers without an injury designation.